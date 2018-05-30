

CTVNews.ca Staff





A top North Korean official has landed in New York City for high-level talks, NBA coach accused of high-level trolling, and a whale carcass is causing a headache for a Newfoundland village.

1. North Korean in NYC

Kim Yong Chol, a close aide to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, landed in New York City on Wednesday. The senior North Korean official is in town for his country’s highest-level official visit to the United States in 18 years.

The visit comes as U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim look to come to an agreement on the planned nuclear summit, which remains uncertain.

2. High-level trolling?

Philadelphia 76ers president Bryan Colangelo is accused of using several Twitter accounts to anonymously trash some of his own players and fellow executives while also defending himself against criticism.

The allegations were first reported Tuesday by sports website The Ringer. The team is investigating.

3. Whale of a problem

The carcass of a humpback whale washed up on the shore of a Newfoundland village last fall, but it still hasn’t been removed.

The community of Nameless Cove fears that, with the summer looming, the whale’s body could produce an impending stench. Fisheries and Oceans Canada has told the community that it’s up to the municipality to remove the body.