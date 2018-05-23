

CTVNews.ca Staff





The U.S. president is mad at Canada, the Senate wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to act on the pipeline dispute, and Newfoundland is still getting snow.

1. Trump scolds Canada as ‘very spoiled’

U.S. President Donald Trump is taking aim at Canada over the NAFTA negotiations, calling his neighbour to the north "very difficult to deal with" and "very spoiled."

Trump’s scolding comes amid reports in U.S. media that the White House is considering steep tariffs of 25 per cent on imported vehicles.

2. Senate turns up pipeline pressure on Trudeau

The Senate has passed legislation that calls on the federal government to declare the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion "to be for the general advantage of Canada."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and several of his cabinet ministers have stated that they consider the project to be in the national interest, and have pledged legislative measures to assert the federal government’s jurisdiction, but nothing has actually been tabled yet.

3. Winter never left Newfoundland

Most of Canada experienced warm to hot temperatures today, with Manitoba hoping for rain to help battle nearly 170 wildfires burning across the province. But in Newfoundland, they faced more than 30 centimetres of snow.