

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is restating a promise to end drinking water advisories on First Nations reserves, U.S. President Donald Trump has hired Bill Clinton’s former lawyer, and police in Toronto were unimpressed with an apparent prank.

1. Drinking water advisories continue

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recommitted Wednesday to ending the water advisories that have plagued First Nations reserves, but said the government can either “do this quickly or ... do this right.”

The Liberals have promised to end the long-standing advisories by March 2021. So far 61 have been lifted, but 32 new advisories have been added.

2. Trump hires Bill Clinton’s old lawyer

U.S. President Donald Trump has hired attorney Emmet Flood, who represented former vice-president Dick Cheney, former president George W. Bush and, most famously, former president Bill Clinton during his impeachment proceedings.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that Flood will “represent the president and the administration against the Russia witch hunt.”

3. Car dangles over highway in Toronto

Toronto police have launched a public mischief investigation after a car was suspended from a bridge, spooking morning commuters and confusing emergency responders.

Police said they believe the incident was intended as a prank -- and they are not impressed.