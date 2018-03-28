

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Pope won’t apologize for the Church’s role in residential schools, Facebook overhauls its privacy tools, and scientists discover a new “organ” that has been everywhere in your body all along.

1. Sen. Murray Sinclair on Pope not giving apology

Pope Francis has denied to “personally respond” to the Roman Catholic Church’s role in residential schools. Sen. Murray Sinclair, chief commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, says the refusal only offers support for those who don’t believe survivors of the residential school system that tormented more than 150,000 Indigenous children for over a century.

2. Facebook overhauls its privacy tools

Following criticism over its data practices after a Trump-affiliated consulting firm collected information on millions of users, Facebook has given its privacy tools a makeover. The social network’s chief privacy officer, Erin Egan, announced in a blog post that many of the new changes have been in the works for a while, but “the events of the past several days underscore their importance.”

3. Scientists name ‘new’ organ

U.S. scientists have discovered a “new” human organ: the interstitium is found throughout the entire body, lining our digestive tracts, lungs and urinary systems, surrounding our arteries and veins, and supporting tissues between muscles. Scientists have always known there to be spaces between cells, but haven’t understood it as an organ until now.