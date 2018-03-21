

CTVNews.ca Staff





Cracking down on “phantom vehicles,” parents turn to technology after Montreal boy disappears, and how false rumours of venomous snakes slithering through sewers spread across a small town.

1. Ghosts on the road

In hopes of getting so-called “phantom vehicles” – those without proper lights after dark – off Canada’s roads, the federal government introduced new regulations to take effect in 2021.

2. Child-tracking devices

Since 10-year-old Ariel Kouakou went missing nine days ago, Montreal-area parents have been turning to GPS-tracking devices designed specifically for monitoring kids’ whereabouts. Police say it’s still unclear how Ariel disappeared, but his family believes he was abducted.

3. Sewer monsters

Fear is spreading across Calhoun, Georgia, after rumours emerged on Facebook that huge, venomous snakes are lurking in the sewer system. The post has been shared more than 150,000 in three days, including photos of an enormous snake. The problem? It isn’t real.