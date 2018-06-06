

CTVNews.ca Staff





Lingering cold is damaging vineyards and Christmas tree farms in the Maritimes, yellow and black signs are replacing some red Liberal signs on the campaign trail, and a seaside sanctuary for whales and dolphins could find its home in Nova Scotia.

1. Frost threatens Christmas

Growers across the Atlantic provinces are concerned that lingering cold could be putting their crops in jeopardy. Frosty weather has already damaged as much as 15 per cent of Nova Scotia’s Christmas trees, which are in the key springtime growing phase. Some vineyards too are facing the decimation of crops, some reporting that they might not be able to produce any product this year.

2. Liberal signs turn yellow and black

The Liberal party’s typical sea of red during election season isn’t as red this year. This time there’s yellow too as some candidates have swapped the traditional red signs and flyers for yellow signage reading “STOP Doug Ford.”

CTV News spoke with a communications professor who said the move by some candidates looks to be evidence that they are attempting to distance themselves from the tanking Liberal party and position a vote for them as a vote against Ford.

3. Porpoise sanctuary

A large seaside sanctuary for whales and dolphins in captivity could open in Nova Scotia by 2020. An undisclosed site in the province is a finalist for the site planned by U.S.-based Whale Sanctuary Project, which began scoping out 100 possible locations across North America two years ago.

A site in Washington state is the other finalist, while a few locations in British Columbia are backup choices.