How much it will cost you to fly with the country’s newest ultra-low cost airline, Canada’s practices on detaining migrant families, and what scientists are saying after the Mars rover goes dark amid dust storm.

1. Swoop takes flight

Canadians can now book flights between five small national airports via the latest ultra-low cost airline. The no-frills airline is called Swoop, and it charges extra fees on everything from carry-on baggage to standard seat selection. The longest journey, from Abbotsford, B.C., to Hamilton, Ont., costs as low as $129.

2. Does Canada separate migrant children from parents?

As U.S. President Donald Trump faced criticism for separating migrant families, many Canadians have wondered what the policies are in Canada. Hanna Gros, a senior fellow with the University of Toronto’s International Human Rights Program, explained Canada’s track record on child detainment.

3. Mars rover goes dark

Scientists at NASA are optimistic that the Opportunity rover on Mars will survive a recent dust storm that has covered the entirety of the red planet. The solar-powered rover went dark more than a week ago.