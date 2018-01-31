

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Senate approves a gender-neutral “O Canada,” a South African city tightens the taps with new water restrictions to avoid a “Day Zero” draught, and comedian Jessica Holmes opens up about her years of depression in a new book.

1. In all of us command

The Senate has passed a bill to make the national anthem more gender neutral by changing the second line from "in all thy sons command" to "in all of us command." The legislation just requires formal royal assent before it becomes law.

2. Cape Town’s draught count down

South Africa's drought-hit city of Cape Town plans to introduce new water restrictions on Thursday in an attempt to avoid what it calls "Day Zero," the day in mid-April when it might have to turn off most taps. Residents will be asked to use no more than 50 litres of water daily.

3. The lighter side of depression

In her new book Depression: The Comedy, Canadian comedian Jessica Holmes looks back at her struggle with mental health and laughs. Now, she’s back on her feet and living life to the fullest.