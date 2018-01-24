

CTVNews.ca Staff





An inside look at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s luxurious Davos hotel, Canadian journalists left out as Trudeau meets with Israeli prime minister, and how cannabis could help prevent seizures among patients with a severe form of epilepsy.

1. Davos digs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Davos, Switzerland, where he and several ministers are working to promote Canada’s interests on a global stage.

But when the work ends, Trudeau and some members of his team retire to the Ameron hotel, a mountainside accommodation in the picturesque ski village.

Among the hotel’s perks: a restaurant that boasts a hamburger for $70 Canadian and a plate of antipasti for $30. However, there is no indication that the prime minister or any members of his team dined at the luxe restaurant.

2. Iced out

Joining Trudeau in Davos are dozens of journalists from around the world, including a fleet of Canadian reporters following the prime minister’s daily agenda.

But Canadian reporters weren’t privy to a one-on-one meeting between Trudeau and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The only journalists in the room were from Israel, CTV’s Mercedes Stephenson reports.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Trudeau and Netanyahu met “on the margins” of the meeting in Davos to discuss the Mideast security situation, their countries’ economic ties, and the Canada-Israel Free Trade Agreement.

Sources told Stephenson that the meeting was planned days in advance.

3. Treating seizures with weed

A compound found in cannabis helped reduce the number of drop seizures in patients with a debilitating form of epilepsy, according to a new report.

The study, published Wednesday, suggests that cannabidiol, alongside other anti-epilepsy treatments, reduced drop seizures in those who suffer from Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

In the 14-week clinical trial, the frequency of seizures was reduced in those who took a pharmaceutical formulation of cannabidiol. But researchers say the long-term efficacy and safety of the cannabis compound, as well its interaction with other epilepsy drugs, still need to be studied and confirmed.