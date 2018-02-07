

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Canadian soldier who oversees the DMZ discusses his job, a Canadian study suggests premature babies gain weight faster when accompanied by their parents and Canada’s anthem officially goes gender neutral.

1. CTV News visits the DMZ

Rob Watt, the Canadian commander of the UN Command Military Armistice Commission in charge of maintaining the armistice between the two warring Koreas, is now preparing to escort U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence as he visits South Korea for Pyeongchang 2018. Watt discussed his unique job with CTV News.

2. Parents of preemie babies in ICU care

A Canadian study suggests that directly involving parents in their premature babies’ hospital care improves the infants’ weight gain and breastfeeding rates. Parents who were part of the study had to spend at least six hours per day, five days a week, at their infant's bedside. After 21 days, infants in the program had put on more weight compared to the standard care group.

3. A gender neutral ‘O Canada’

The federal government has officially made the national anthem gender neutral. Canadian Heritage Minister Melanie Joly says the one-line revision became law today, one day ahead of the opening of the Winter Olympics. The second line of the anthem’s English version has been changed from "in all thy sons command" to "in all of us command."