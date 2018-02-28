

CTVNews.ca Staff





How the federal budget affects you, the Liberals’ plan to phase out some bank notes, and astronomers detect “cosmic dawn.”

1. How the budget affects you

The federal budget drew a lot of attention for its focus on gender equality, but it could also have a big impact on small business owners, smokers or students seeking summer jobs.

There’s also money set aside for low-income workers, Canadians with disabilities and public servants.

2. Bills going out of circulation

The Liberal government intends to remove legal tender status from outdated Canadian bank notes, including $1, $2, $25, $500 and $1,000 bills.

No timeline has been set for the change, but the Bank of Canada says it will not happen overnight; Parliament would need to first pass legislation.

3. Astronomers glimpse cosmic dawn

Astronomers says they have detected the dawn of the universe, when the earliest stars lit up about 180 million years after the big bang, which was 13.6 billion years ago. They may have also detected elusive dark matter.

One astronomer says that seeing the universe light up is even more important than the Big Bang because “we are made of star stuff and so we are glimpsing at our origin.” Another says the discoveries may deserve two Nobel Prizes.