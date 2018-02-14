

CTVNews.ca Staff





A push-pull on Parliament Hill around the legalization of marijuana, a surprise resignation by South Africa’s leader, and a surprise spotting of a rare whale in Canada.

Plus, Canada’s medal count in Pyeongchang is still at 10, but that could easily change tonight.

1. Tories won’t rush pot legalization debate

As the Trudeau government’s July legalization hopes inch closer, some Conservative senators won’t be pressured into speeding up debates. Sen. Larry Smith said Wednesday that Conservatives will do their due diligence and provide a “constructive evaluation” of Bill C-45.

2. South African President Zuma resigns

After almost nine years in power, many of them marred by controversy, South African President Jacob Zuma resigned Wednesday. He faced demands that he leave his post right away or confront a motion of no confidence Thursday in parliament.

3. Rare sperm whale spotted in B.C.

Typically found in deep waters far offshore, sperm whales are not a common sight in British Columbia. But researchers had what they called a “surreal” encounter with the species. "I had to sleuth for it," said one Fisheries and Oceans Canada researcher.