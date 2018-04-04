

CTVNews.ca Staff





The prime minister says Russian “propagandists” were expelled for trying to discredit Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, Americans are marking 50 years since the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., and Facebook says about 622,000 Canadians were affected by the Cambridge Analytica privacy breach.

1. Russian interference

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has revealed new details into why Canada expelled four Russian diplomats who were intelligence officers or had used their special status "to undermine Canada's security or interfere in our democracy."

Trudeau said "Russian propagandists" had tried to discredit Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland. “We all can remember the efforts by Russian propagandists to discredit our minister of foreign affairs in various ways through social media and by sharing scurrilous stories about her," he said.

2. Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr. dedicated his life to combatting racial inequality through nonviolent protest. Fifty years ago today, he was assassinated while on the balcony of a motel in Memphis.

CTVNews.ca has a timeline of his life, including his involvement in the bus boycott in support of Rosa Parks, his time spent in a Birmingham jail, and his Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 35.

3. Facebook apologizes for privacy breach

Facebook says that 87 million of its users’ information “may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica.” That includes an estimated 622,161 people in Canada.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is apologizing for the “mistake” and changes are being made to the platform. Zuckerberg also said the company will increase the number of workers dedicated to fighting fake news.