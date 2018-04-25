3 big stories you might have missed on Wednesday, April 25, 2018
A woman cries at a vigil on Yonge Street in Toronto, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. Ten people were killed and 14 were injured in Monday's deadly attack in which a van struck pedestrians in northern Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Galit Rodan
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018 8:33PM EDT
A look at the victims of the Toronto van attack, a federal watchdog launches inquiry into complaints against Sunwing, and new insights into our galaxy.
More details are emerging about the 10 people killed in Toronto’s deadly van attack. So far, CTV News has confirmed the identities of six victims, including a 94-year-old woman, a steak house chef and a single mom with a seven-year-old son.
The Canadian Transportation Agency has launched an inquiry after receiving more than 80 complaints pertaining to 23 different Sunwing flights. Among the complaints are passengers who faced a 29-hour flight delay in Cancun and a jet that was stuck on a Toronto tarmac for hours.
The airline has apologized and acknowledged that it “fell short in providing our usual level of customer service.” Sunwing said it will work with the CTA during the inquiry.
The next time you look up into the night sky, you’ll have more information than ever to understand what you see.
After years of poring over data, hundreds of scientists and software engineers have created the most comprehensive census of the stars in our galaxy and neighbouring galaxies. The findings, which include the colour, brightness and motion of 1.7 billion stars, were released by the European Space Agency on Wednesday.