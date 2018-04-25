

CTVNews.ca Staff





A look at the victims of the Toronto van attack, a federal watchdog launches inquiry into complaints against Sunwing, and new insights into our galaxy.

1) Who are the victims?

More details are emerging about the 10 people killed in Toronto’s deadly van attack. So far, CTV News has confirmed the identities of six victims, including a 94-year-old woman, a steak house chef and a single mom with a seven-year-old son.

2) Sunwing inquiry

The Canadian Transportation Agency has launched an inquiry after receiving more than 80 complaints pertaining to 23 different Sunwing flights. Among the complaints are passengers who faced a 29-hour flight delay in Cancun and a jet that was stuck on a Toronto tarmac for hours.

The airline has apologized and acknowledged that it “fell short in providing our usual level of customer service.” Sunwing said it will work with the CTA during the inquiry.

3) Map to the stars

The next time you look up into the night sky, you’ll have more information than ever to understand what you see.

After years of poring over data, hundreds of scientists and software engineers have created the most comprehensive census of the stars in our galaxy and neighbouring galaxies. The findings, which include the colour, brightness and motion of 1.7 billion stars, were released by the European Space Agency on Wednesday.