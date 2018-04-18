

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Parliamentary committee is backing a universal prescription drug plan, Conservative MP Maxime Bernier is postponing his controversial book, and NASA has launched a satellite to hunt for habitable planets.

1. Thumbs up for pharmacare

A House of Commons committee has concluded that a universal pharmacare program would provide better health care to Canadians at a lower overall cost.

The Liberals haven’t committed to it, but established an advisory group led by former Ontario health minister Eric Hoskins that will review the proposal.

The Conservatives, meanwhile, are questioning whether taxpayers will be willing to swallow the cost, which the House report has pegged at $19 billion a year.

2. Bernier ‘postpones’ book

Maxime Bernier, the Quebec MP who nearly beat Andrew Scheer for the Conservative Party’s leadership last year has announced that he is “postponing” the publication of a his book.

An excerpt from the memoir created controversy because it included an assertion that Scheer won by recruiting "fake" Conservatives, including farmers upset at Bernier for opposing supply management.

Bernier says his decision to hold off on publication was made for “the sake of maintaining harmony within our party.”

3. TESS blasts off in search of planets

A NASA satellite called the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite -- TESS for short -- blasted off on a SpaceX rocket today.

TESS will scan for planets with the aim of finding at least one in the “Goldilocks zone,” which is neither too close nor too far from its star to support life.

TESS is expected to find hundreds of new planets. There are currently about 3,700 confirmed with another 4,500 possibilities that have not yet been confirmed.