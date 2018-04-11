

CTVNews.ca Staff





An imminent NAFTA deal may just be an illusion, a Russian TV crew sneaks into the hospital treating a poisoned ex-spy, and a look at how misplaced recycling is costing Canadian cities millions.

1. NAFTA deal ‘not close at all’

Unifor National head Jerry Dias has claimed that buzz around an imminent NAFTA deal is exaggerated. Dias, who is in Washington for the NAFTA talks, said he’s been in touch with the Canadian team and a deal is not close. On the contrary, Mexico’s minister said there’s an 80 per cent chance that an agreement will be reached this month.

2. Russian TV crew sneaks into hospital overnight

A Russian TV team has been accused of sneaking into the U.K. hospital treating poisoned ex-spy Sergei Skripal. Video footage shows a Russian reporter walking the corridors at Salisbury District Hospital, even remarking on an apparent lack of security. The hospital condemned what it called “appalling behaviour.”

3. The cost of careless recycling

Careless recycling could be costing municipalities across Canada millions of dollars, according to a civil servant who oversees recycling in Toronto. About one-quarter of material placed in recycling bins last year should not have been there, and officials estimate that figure is even higher this year.