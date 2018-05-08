

CTVNews.ca Staff





A closer look at the Iran nuclear deal that Trump abandoned, a 61-year-old fire chief is told he’s too old for his job, and how a rabbit sparked two school evacuations in Saskatchewan.

1) Ditching the deal

U.S. President Donald Trump has pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal, largely considered a landmark achievement of the Obama administration. Trump called the deal “horrible” and “defective at its core.”

But what, exactly, is the U.S. abandoning? In part, the deal sought to make it impossible for Iran to build a nuclear bomb by placing tight restrictions on its nuclear program. In return, international sanctions against Iran were lifted.

For a closer look at the defunct deal, click here.

2) Fire chief snuffed

A fire chief in Renfrew, Ont., lost his job after the town council decided to force all firefighters to retire at 60.

Fire Chief Guy Longtin, who is 61, says he is still able to perform his duties. He’s hired a lawyer to fight for his job.

3) Hop hop heat

A flaming rabbit has been blamed for sparking a wildfire near two schools on a Saskatchewan First Nation.

Fire officials on Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation carried out a controlled fire north of the school on Monday. But the flames spread after a local councilor says a rabbit caught fire and ran to a nearby brush.

Both schools were evacuated.