B.C. premier says pipeline fight isn’t over, a troubling report on Canadians tortured overseas, and newly discovered bones tell a grisly tale of one man’s death at Mt. Vesuvius.

1. Fighting words

British Columbia Premier John Horgan said the federal government's decision to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5 billion doesn't change his government's opposition to the expansion project.

The issue isn’t about who owns the pipeline, Horgan said, but whether B.C. has the right to protect its environment from the devastating impact of a bitumen spill. He added that Ottawa’s decision to buy the pipeline doesn’t lower that risk.

2. Tracking torture

Canada's diplomatic service has come under fire for taking months to notify the foreign affairs minister and top officials about cases where Canadians detained abroad are being tortured or mistreated.

The auditor general's report found that consular officials responded quickly when there was a report of suspected torture or abuse against a Canadian detained in another country by getting in contact with the person.

But officials took between one and six months to formally assess the credibility of such allegations, Ferguson found, and another 29 days on average to flag cases of mistreatment to management -- and 47 days to notify the minister of cases of torture.

3. Ancient eruption

The explosion of Mt. Vesuvius in 79 A.D. is one of the most well-documented disasters in history, with archaeologists using bones and artifacts to piece together the day of the deadly eruption.

Officials in Pompeii have one more clue to work off after discovering the skeletal remains of a man who was crushed from a massive stone while trying to flee.

Officials found the skeleton beneath a large block of stone that they say may have been “violently thrown by the volcanic cloud.”