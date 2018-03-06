

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Canadian test identifies medical conditions that can impair drivers’ cognitive abilities, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau claims it was “shocking” to learn that she posed for a photo with an attempted murderer in India, and the Arctic just experienced its warmest winter on record.

1. Driving in 2018 series: Possible solution to an alarming trend

The Canadian makers of a test, sold to governments and private organizations across North America, claim they can identify medical conditions that could impair a driver’s cognitive abilities. And it could be an important tool in preventing senior deaths on the road.

Part two of our exclusive series also explains why you might not be as good a driver as you think you are, and offers 10 simple driving tricks from the pros that could immediately help keep you safer on the roads.

2. Picture problems

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau said she was shocked to learn after the fact that she had taken a photo with attempted murderer Jaspal Atwal at an event during the government’s official trip to India in February.

"When we stand in a photo line or when people come up to ask [for] pictures, it’s always a moment where I remind myself, it is their moment, and it is my moment because these people are showing me trust and confidence," Gregoire Trudeau told CTV News. "So I stand there with all my presence and I take a picture with pleasure, then something shocking comes along. That's life, right?"

3. Arctic thaw

American scientists are raising alarms after data shows that the Arctic just experienced its warmest winter on record. If that’s not enough to sway climate change sceptics, the researchers also noted that Arctic sea ice hit record lows this winter.

"It's just crazy, crazy stuff," Mark Serreze, director of the U.S. National Snow and Ice Data Center told The Associated Press. "These heat waves, I've never seen anything like this."