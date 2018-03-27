

CTVNews.ca Staff





A political push to decriminalize payments for surrogates; Brexit’s “Vote Leave” campaign accused of ties to Cambridge Analytica; and Tim Hortons unveils a $700-million makeover.

1) Parental rights: Canadian parents who pay for surrogates, sperm or egg donations shouldn’t face criminal charges, a group of Liberal MPs and fertility advocates say. They’re behind a push to scrap a 2004 law that outlaws the practice and includes penalties of up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $500,000.

2) Brexit doubts: Canadian computer expert Christopher Wylie said he “absolutely” believes that a Canadian consultant used Cambridge Analytica’s databases during the Vote Leave campaign, which triggered Brexit. The data, which was inappropriately collected from millions of Facebook users, has also raised new questions about the 2016 U.S. presidential election and cast doubt on the social network’s security protocol.

3) Same coffee, new shop: Tim Hortons locations across Canada are about to get a makeover. The company and its franchisees are investing $700 million to add bar stools, mosaic art and other design touches to the majority of Canadian stores.