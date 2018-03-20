

CTVNews.ca Staff





Spring has slowly sprung, a new survey asks Canadians what they thought of the prime minister’s trip to India, and a rare Churchill painting sells for more than expected.

1. Hang on to your winter coat

Spring has officially sprung in Canada, but the effects of the “fickle” season will be slow to appear across the country, according to Environment Canada senior climatologist Dave Phillips.

“This spring, patience is the key word,” he told CTV News Channel. The warm-up might still be a month away for much of the country.

2. How about a staycation?

Nanos Research asked Canadians whether they thought Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent trip to India was a success. The trip was marred by controversy, including the revelation that Jaspal Atwal, a man convicted of attempted murder, was invited to two events attended by Trudeau in India.

The majority of those surveyed (59 per cent) said that Trudeau’s India trip was not a success and 18 per cent said it was “somewhat” unsuccessful. Only two per cent called it a success, while 10 per cent said it was somewhat a success. Eleven per cent said they were unsure.

3. Rare Churchill painting of B.C. lake

A rare painting of an aquamarine-blue lake in British Columbia by Winston Churchill has sold at auction for nearly $87,000 -- eight times more than expected.

Churchill painted the piece during a summer vacation through the Rocky Mountains in 1929, before he became Britain's prime minister. He was known for his love of vast skies and dramatic landscapes, and he captured the vista at Emerald Lake, B.C. with a palette of oil paints.