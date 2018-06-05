

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Trudeau government is preparing for a faceoff with Donald Trump at the G7 summit on Friday, Kate Spade is being remembered for the global brand she created, and a look at how men and women differ when it comes to strokes.

G7 will be anything but boring

The G7 leaders from six countries will use their first gathering in Quebec on Friday to confront U.S. President Donald Trump over his decision to impose steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada, Mexico and Europe, Canadian officials say.

Also on the agenda at the Trudeau-led summit are initiatives to protect the oceans and educate more girls in developing countries. (Those should prove less contentious.)

The rise of Kate Spade

Kate Spade’s apparent death by suicide at the age of 55 has sent ripples across the fashion world.

She is being remembered not only for her artistic prowess but also for the global brand she built, putting her name on everything from bedding to stationery. She sold the company last year for $2.4 billion.

Jeanne Beker, who interviewed Spade on a number of occasions, points out that Spade “was really one of the first who understood that fashion went way beyond the garments that we wear.”

Stroke warning for women

Dancer Julie Tomaino, 38, had been having daily headaches for two weeks when she went to the hospital, and was sent home with the diagnosis of a migraine and anxiety.

Later that night, she started vomiting uncontrollably and began experiencing double vision. Then things went black for 12 hours. Tomaino had suffered a major stroke.

The Heart and Stroke Foundation is using her story to try and raise awareness about strokes in women, which can be more severe than the strokes suffered by men.