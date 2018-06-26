

CTVNews.ca Staff





The NHL’s first black player is selected for the Hockey Hall of Fame, Canadian troops get settled in Mali and a bird’s nest is moved for Ottawa Bluesfest.

1. O’Ree honoured

When New Brunswick’s Willie O’Ree joined the Boston Bruins in 1958, he became the first black player in the NHL. On Tuesday, the 82-year-old was selected for the Hockey Hall of Fame.

2. Mission to Mali

Canadian troops are getting settled in Mali, which is widely cited as hosting the most dangerous UN peacekeeping mission in the world. Canadians will begin flying helicopters over the country in August.

3. Bird blues

Federal authorities have given Ottawa Bluesfest organizers the green light to move a protected bird and its egg-laden nest so they can build a stage for the annual music festival.