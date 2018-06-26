3 big stories you might have missed on Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Willie O'Ree, known best for being the first black player in the National Hockey League, is shown in Willie O'Ree Place in Fredericton, N.B., on Thursday, June 22, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, June 26, 2018 8:24PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 26, 2018 8:34PM EDT
The NHL’s first black player is selected for the Hockey Hall of Fame, Canadian troops get settled in Mali and a bird’s nest is moved for Ottawa Bluesfest.
When New Brunswick’s Willie O’Ree joined the Boston Bruins in 1958, he became the first black player in the NHL. On Tuesday, the 82-year-old was selected for the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Canadian troops are getting settled in Mali, which is widely cited as hosting the most dangerous UN peacekeeping mission in the world. Canadians will begin flying helicopters over the country in August.
Federal authorities have given Ottawa Bluesfest organizers the green light to move a protected bird and its egg-laden nest so they can build a stage for the annual music festival.