

CTVNews.ca Staff





Trump accuses Canadians of smuggling American goods across the border, the Stanley Cup is headed to Humboldt, and what happened when two human debaters faced off against a computer.

1. Shoe smugglers?

U.S. President Donald Trump accused Canadians of smuggling American products, such as shoes, across the border to avoid paying “very high tariffs.”

The only problem: there is no tariff on shoes. Trump appeared to confuse duties, a longstanding fee on items purchased abroad, with Canada’s recently proposed tariffs, which are not in effect until July 1.

Regardless, Trump vowed that Canada will no longer take advantage of the U.S.

"We have to change our ways. We can no longer be the stupid country, we want to be the smart country,” Trump said at the National Federation of Independent Business in D.C.

2. Hometown heroes

The Stanley Cup is headed to Humboldt, Sask., on Aug. 24. Washington Capitals player Chandler Stephenson, who is from Saskatchewan, will bring the trophy to his home province later this summer for a special event dedicated to the team.

The event will include an on-ice component, including a skills competition, and also provide the junior hockey players with a chance to bond with an elite group of NHL players.

The announcement was revealed in Las Vegas, where 10 members of the Humboldt Broncos travelled for the NHL Awards.

3. Man vs. machine

A computer equipped with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence held its own in a debate against two humans in San Francisco.

The event was organized by IBM to showcase how far computers have come in mastering human language and speech.

The computer spoke in a female voice and succinctly rebutted arguments made by two human debaters. It pulled information from a wide variety of sources, including newspapers and journals, to argue on behalf of government-subsidized space research.