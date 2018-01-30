

CTVNews.ca Staff





With all eyes on U.S. President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union speech and the latest developments in Toronto’s multiple-homicides case, here are three stories that might have been overlooked.

1. Chinese scientists grow ears

In a world first, Chinese scientists have given five children new ears that were grown in a lab from their own cells.

Each of the children, aged six to 10, had one ear affected by microtia -- a condition where the external part of the ear is undeveloped, often causing hearing difficulties.

2. Light at the end of Freedom Road

An all-weather road to connect a remote First Nation on the Manitoba-Ontario border with the Trans-Canada Highway is entering its final phase of construction.

Shoal Lake 40, located on a peninsula about 130 kilometres east of Winnipeg, was cut off from the mainland in 1915 during the construction of an aqueduct that supplies Winnipeg with drinking water. The Indigenous community has been on a boil water advisory for decades.

3. Cornwallis going into storage

Halifax has voted to put a statue of Edward Cornwallis into storage, after taking a hard look at the military founder’s actions against Indigenous people.

"The Cornwallis statue has become a powerful symbol," Mayor Mike Savage told his fellow council members. "I believe its continued presence on a pedestal in the middle of a city park is an impediment to sustained progress and forging productive, respectful and lasting relationships with the Mi'kmaq in the spirit of truth and reconciliation."