

CTVNews.ca Staff





Kevin O’Leary said he is planning a party to help him pay back more than $500,000 in campaign trail debt, Tuesday’s tsunami warning has a B.C. woman recalling the time she fled in a row boat, and Canada’s freshly inked TPP agreement is the latest hurdle for NAFTA negotiations.

1. Former dragon to party at Toronto castle

Kevin O’Leary owes $529,184 in unpaid claims after his failed bid for the Conservative leadership. The TV businessman is planning to enlist the star power of NBA owner Mark Cuban and real estate maven Barbara Corcoran at a glitzy fundraiser at Toronto’s Casa Loma.

2. Row boat retreat remembered

An 83-year-old Port Alberni, B.C. woman is sharing the story of how she and her family fled in a row boat after a tsunami hit the region 54 years ago. Lea Gardner’s memory was jogged by Tuesday’s powerful earthquake in the Gulf of Alaska that prompted a tsunami warning for many costal residents in the province.

3. The trouble with trade deals

Canada’s decision to sign the new Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement could complicate this round of NAFTA talks. The pact allows more content from non-free-trade partners like China into automobiles, for example. That fact may not jibe with America First-minded U.S. officials.