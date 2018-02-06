

CTVNews.ca Staff





Marijuana legalization faces hurdles in the Canadian Senate, SpaceX launches a new megarocket and Saudi Arabia donates $1 billion in aid to Yemen despite conducting airstrikes against the country.

1. Marijuana legalization speedbump

The federal government says it's on track to legalize recreational pot in July, but senators don't appear to be in any hurry to pass the legislation.

Conservative Senate Leader Larry Smith says his senators won’t obstruct Bill C-45, but will insist on rigorous and thorough examination of the legislation. Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor says the Senate would have to pass the bill by no later than the end of May to meet the July 1 deadline.

2. SpaceX launches car into space

SpaceX's new megarocket launched on its first test flight Tuesday from Florida's Kennedy Space Center as thousands jammed surrounding beaches.

The Falcon Heavy has three first-stage boosters, strapped together with 27 engines in all. The Cargo? In a bit of cross-marketing, Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla and SpaceX, put his own cherry-red Tesla Roadster on the Heavy's inaugural flight with a space-suited dummy at the wheel.

3. Saudi Arabia sends aid

Saudi Arabia says it has spent nearly a billion dollars in aid for Yemen and plans to spend another $1.5 billion, but the Saudi-led coalition against Yemen's Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, has been a major cause of the country's humanitarian disaster, rights groups say. The kingdom's devastating air campaign repeatedly has struck markets, medical facilities and civilian targets -- drawing international criticism in the process.