

CTVNews.ca Staff





Federal budget includes a surprise for the Phoenix pay system, Jared Kushner’s security clearance downgraded, and a computer virus hits cash registers.

1. Long goodbye to Phoenix

The federal government is ready to look for a replacement to Phoenix, the troubled federal pay system. But Ottawa is still expecting to pay into Phoenix for years to come.

Announced in today’s 2018 budget, the government is earmarking $16 million over the next two years to work with experts, federal public service unions and technology providers on procuring a new pay system.

2. Not so secret

Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and a White House senior advisor, has had his security clearance downgraded.

He’s one of dozens of White House aides who have been working without permanent security clearances for most of the past year.

3. Tims Time-Out

A group representing a large cohort of Tim Hortons franchisees is threatening legal action against the coffee chain’s parent company after a computer virus knocked cash registers offline at an unconfirmed number of stores.