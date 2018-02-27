3 big stories you might have missed on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018
The Public Service Pay Centre is shown in Miramichi, N.B., on Wednesday, July 27, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, February 27, 2018 8:49PM EST
Federal budget includes a surprise for the Phoenix pay system, Jared Kushner’s security clearance downgraded, and a computer virus hits cash registers.
The federal government is ready to look for a replacement to Phoenix, the troubled federal pay system. But Ottawa is still expecting to pay into Phoenix for years to come.
Announced in today’s 2018 budget, the government is earmarking $16 million over the next two years to work with experts, federal public service unions and technology providers on procuring a new pay system.
Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and a White House senior advisor, has had his security clearance downgraded.
He’s one of dozens of White House aides who have been working without permanent security clearances for most of the past year.
A group representing a large cohort of Tim Hortons franchisees is threatening legal action against the coffee chain’s parent company after a computer virus knocked cash registers offline at an unconfirmed number of stores.