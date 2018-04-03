

CTVNews.ca Staff





Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has agreed to a national security briefing on Trudeau’s India trip, the Mueller investigation leads to its first sentencing, and a cruise ship for those who like construction sites.

1. Scheer says yes to security briefing

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has accepted the government’s offer of a national security briefing on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's trip to India.

Scheer says he will invite members of his caucus and the media to the part of the briefing that will cover non-classified information.

2. First person sentenced in Mueller probe

Dutch lawyer Alex van der Zwaan is the first person to be sentenced in U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Van der Zwaan lied to federal agents about communicating with Trump campaign aide Rick Gates and a person with ties to Russian intelligence.

3. Cruise ship? More like floating construction site

Thick dust, noxious smells and ear-splitting noise disrupted what was supposed to be a relaxing getaway on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship.

Vacationers said they shared the two-week voyage from Miami to Los Angeles with a crew of workers on what amounted to a construction site at sea.