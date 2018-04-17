

CTVNews.ca Staff





The famously quotable Barbara Bush has died, a Calgary motorist gets fined over a bike rack, and why scientists say that melting Arctic ice could be to blame for this extended winter.

1. Memorable quotes by the late former first lady Barbara Bush

Some select passages from the 1994 autobiography “Barbara Bush: A Memoir”: from a wrenching visit to an AIDS care group and the death of her 3-year-old daughter, Robin, to giving her husband policy advice and meeting with reporters.

2. Calgary man fined for bike rack police also use

A Calgary man was left dumbfounded when he was stopped and fined for using a licence plate-covering bike rack. He was ticketed $155, but argues that he is being made an example of since officers use similar racks on police vehicles. Snow, dirt or translucent coverings can also result in a ticket.

3. Blame melting Arctic ice for the long winter: scientists

As Canadians across the country battle an extended winter, scientists are saying “Get used to it.” This type of unseasonable weather is the future. The melting Arctic could be to blame for nor-easter storms on the East Coast as a west-to-east river of air called the jet stream, which typically keeps the icy Arctic air in its place, is thrown out of whack by changing temperatures.