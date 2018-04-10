

CTVNews.ca Staff





Investigators think DNA analysis could shed light on a 30-year-old murder case, Facebook users learn if their personal information was mined in the Cambridge Analytica data scandal and an incredibly brief media scrum with the Natural Resources Minister yields no new information on the Trans Mountain pipeline.

1. Shedding light on a cold case

In 1987, two young lovers from B.C. were murdered while visiting the Seattle area. Although the case remains unsolved, investigators plan to reveal new suspect information using DNA phenotyping: a process by which by which a person’s physical appearance -- such as facial features and skin, eye and hair colour -- can be predicted through DNA analysis.

2. Facebook’s data disaster

An estimated 87 million Facebook users are believed to have had their personal information improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica: a U.K.-based data analysis firm that allegedly helped sway voters in favour of Donald Trump in the run-up to the 2016 U.S. election. On Tuesday, Facebook users began learning if they or their friends were targeted in the scandal.

3. The swiftest scrum

Canadians might have expected to hear more about Ottawa’s plan for the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline following an emergency cabinet meeting Tuesday, but Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr only spoke to a throng of reporters for less than two minutes after the meeting before declaring, “Got to go, got to catch a plane,” and abruptly walking away.