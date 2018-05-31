

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canada plans to retaliate against U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs by slapping new levies on a huge list of American products, an Alberta judge has approved the extradition of a man accused of robbing an Edmonton jewelry store in support of terrorism, and the search is on for a tiny monkey missing on Vancouver Island.

1. Toilet paper trade war

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to slap tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum with the threat of levies on American-made whisky, mayonnaise, sleeping bags, toilet paper, quiche and more.

The measures would take effect on Canada Day unless the U.S. retracts its tariffs by then.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said the items were chosen strategically to minimize the harm to Canadian industries.

2. Extradition approved

An Alberta judge has granted an extradition order that would send a man to the U.S. to face terrorism charges.

The 33-year-old is accused of taking part in a January 2014 jewelry store robbery in Edmonton in order to fund travel to Syria.

Officials allege the man conspired with Douglas McCain, who was the first American known to have died fighting for the Islamic State.

3. Tiny monkey missing in B.C.

Conservation officers are looking for a male capuchin monkey that went missing on Saturday from its enclosure at a private facility on Vancouver Island.

Capuchins weigh less than five kilograms and tend to only descend from treetops in search of water, making the search especially difficult.

“They're only a couple of feet tall,” a conservation officer told The Canadian Press. “It's not like we're looking for a giant baboon or something.”