Twitter urges you to change your password, detectives look for DNA to crack the Zodiac Killer case, and Drake asked to be less passionate.

1. Twitter says bug exposed some passwords

If you’re on Twitter, it’s time to change your password.

The company says it has no reason to believe any passwords were taken from its system, but is asking users update their passwords “out of an abundance of caution.”

2. Cracking the Zodiac Killer case

Detectives hunting for the mysterious Zodiac Killer hope to use the same DNA tracing technology that led to a breakthrough in the Golden State Killer case.

The Vallejo Police Department in California has sent letters written by the Zodiac Killer to a private lab, hoping to find DNA if the killer licked the stamps or envelope flaps.

3. Drake asked to be less passionate

Rap superstar and Raptors superfan Drake has been asked to avoid any heated exchanges with players on the court, after he got into a verbal exchange with Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kendrick Perkins.

Raptors coach Dwane Casey defended Drake, saying, “We all should be that passionate.”