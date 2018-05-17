

A NAFTA deal might be further away than Canadians had previously thought, a lesson in afternoon tea from an expert ahead of the royal wedding, and the Backstreet Boys are back with what could be the hit of the summer.

1. NAFTA ‘nowhere close’

U.S. trade czar Robert Lighthizer says NAFTA’s negotiators are ‘nowhere close’ to a deal, despite Canadian officials in Washington pushing for a quick resolution.

Lighthizer says the gaping differences stem from the areas of intellectual property, agriculture, online purchases and energy, among others.

2. Daily Dispatch from Windsor

CTVNews.ca Senior Web Producer Mary Nersessian visited the five-star hotel The Savoy in London for a lesson in afternoon tea etiquette.

You can catch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding on CTV and CTV News Channel beginning at 4 a.m. EST on May 19.

3. Backstreet’s back, alright

The Backstreet Boys are back with their first hit single in years. Their new song, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” has become something of an instant hit, amassing more than 1.2 million YouTube views in less than 24 hours.