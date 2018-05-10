

CTVNews.ca Staff





Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan is not impressed with Stephen Harper’s signature on a message to Donald Trump, a Google Street View camera captured images near the headquarters of CSIS, and astronaut David Saint-Jacques has placed his space food order.

1. Harper ‘not helpful’: Sajjan

Former prime minister Stephen Harper and former foreign affairs minister John Baird joined other high-profile international observers in signing a full-page ad in the New York Times that lauds U.S. President Donald Trump for his decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan wasn’t impressed with Harper’s decision, saying it was “not helpful” but also “not surprising.”

2. Did Google breach national security?

A Google Street View camera car drove past “no photography” signs on a public road near the Ottawa headquarters of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), collecting photos of people and vehicles that were added to Google Maps last year, according to a pair of amateur online investigators.

They say that the images could have been used to identify employees of the Canadian spy agency, and even track their vehicles to their homes.

3. What does an astronaut eat?

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques has placed his food order for his upcoming six-month stay at the International Space Station, which is scheduled to start on Dec. 20.

There’s no refrigerator in space, meaning foods need to last a long time. Crumbs are a problem, so bread isn’t an option. But Saint-Jacques will still have plenty to choose from, including more than one kind of salmon, and chocolate fondue.