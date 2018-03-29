

CTVNews.ca Staff





Ottawa unveils its justice reform bill, the oldest footprints in North America, and remembering Expos legend Rusty Staub.

1. Liberals tackle justice reform

The federal government has tabled a wide-spanning piece of legislation that aims to reform a number of areas of Canada’s criminal justice system and address court backlogs. We have some examples of cases that were stayed because of delays, including murder trials.

2. Oldest footprints in North America

The oldest footprints in North America have been found on an island northeast of Vancouver Island. Researchers believe they were made by someone 13,000 years ago, according to a study published in PLOS ONE journal.

3. Expos legend Rusty Staub dies

Rusty Staub, one of the first superstars of the late Montreal Expos, has died at the age of 73. Staub, who was American, made a point of learning French and was embraced by the city.