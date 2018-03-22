3 big stories you might have missed on Thursday, March 22, 2018
Fears of a U.S.-China trade war rock North American markets, the Liberal government’s marijuana bill passes a critical hurdle, and how a group of dedicated volunteers freed a trapped pod of dolphins in Newfoundland.
North American markets took a beating Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on China. The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 724.42 points, and the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index dropped 275.35 points.
Cannabis isn’t legal yet, but the Liberal government’s landmark marijuana bill passed a key vote in the Senate Thursday evening. The bill will now advance to the committee study stage in the Senate.
A pod of white-beaked dolphins trapped by sea ice in Newfoundland were rescued Thursday by a dedicated team of volunteers. The crew used an excavator to carve a channel from the ice-locked harbour out into the open ocean.