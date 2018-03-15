

1. Seven years of civil war

With the backing of Russian aircraft, Syrian government forces barraged the rebel enclave of eastern Ghouta Thursday with airstrikes and rocket fire, activists say. The intensifying battle near Damascus, Syria’s capital, comes on the seventh anniversary of the popular uprising that triggered the country’s bloody civil war.

2. Water woes

The World Health Organization says it will review the potential risks of tiny plastic particles in bottled water after a study found microplastic contamination in 93 per cent of bottled water samples collected in nine countries, including the United States and Canada.

3. Steve shines

Thanks to the help of amateur Canadian scientists, a new type of northern lights -- east-west ribbons of glowing purple and occasionally green -- has been identified and dubbed “Steve.”