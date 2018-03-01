

CTVNews.ca Staff





U.S. President Donald Trump threatens steel and aluminum tariffs, a new policy regarding MPs fighting harassment claims, and Canadian secrets behind the filming of “The Shape of Water.”

1. Steel tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump dropped a bombshell on Canada Thursday amid ongoing negotiations regarding NAFTA with the suggestion that he’ll impose a 25 per cent tariff on steel and a 10 per cent tariff on aluminum.

With more details on the announcement expected next week, it is unclear what impact the potential tariffs will have on Canadians.

CTV News spoke with Marvin Ryder, an assistant professor at the McMaster University DeGroote School of Business, to discuss whether Canadians should be worried and the president’s motive behind the move.

2. Harassment in the House

The Board of Internal Economy Committee on Thursday approved a new policy that will mean the board will no longer cover the legal fees of MPs who are found to have committed harassment.

In the past, the Board had covered all of an MP’s legal fees if they are fighting cases that relate to the execution of their duties as a parliamentarian.

Now, in order for an MP’s legal fees to be reimbursed in such cases, the allegations must be found to be unsubstantiated -- either in court or through another form of resolution -- and they must have not initiated the legal proceedings.

3. Secrets to “The Shape of Water”

The Toronto-filmed “The Shape of Water” is up for 13 Academy Awards this Sunday and The Canadians Press had some of the film’s Canadian Oscar nominees dish on some behind-the-scenes secrets of the movie.

Canadian Nathan Robitaille, who’s nominated for best sound editing, used his own voice mixed with sounds of marine animals and the wheezing of a pneumonia-laden Guillermo Del Toro for the voice of an amphibious creature played by actor Doug Jones.

Catch the Oscars Sunday night on CTV at 8 p.m. ET.