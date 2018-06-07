

CTVNews.ca Staff





CTV News projects a majority government for Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives in Ontario, Senate passes marijuana bill, and G7 protests remain relatively peaceful with riot police on standby.

1. Marijuana bill passes in Senate

New Senators Donna Dasko and Pierre Dalphond were sworn in Thursday just hours before the upper chamber voted to pass the bill to legalize recreational marijuana. Dasko, who represents Ontario, was a pollster and media commentator. Dalphond, who represents Quebec, was a judge. The vote on Bill C-45 is one of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s key government promises and was widely expected to pass.

2. Doug Ford's PCs win majority

Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives triumphed in the Ontario election, with CTV News projecting a majority government for the PCs. Watch CTV News’ Election 2018 special on CTV News Channel, CTVNews.ca, and on the CTV News GO app, and in CTV in Ontario. Check out the interactive election results map and search by postal code for riding results.

3. Riot police stand by at G7 protests

Riot police stood by during protests against the G7 summit in Quebec City Thursday evening. Protestors set off flares, staged die-ins and chanted, but the demonstrations remained peaceful. At the G20 summit in Toronto in 2010, officers arrested hundreds of people.