

CTVNews.ca Staff





New concerns about prevalence of sex-selective abortions in Canada, Melania Trump’s controversial fashion statement, and how a new app aims to teach and preserve a dwindling Indigenous language.

1. A troubling report

Women of South Asian descent born in Canada are giving birth to many more boys than girls, according to a new study that raises alarm bells over whether some of the parents are choosing to have sex-selective abortions.

Canadian women who are not of South Asian ethnicity tend to give birth to about 104 boys for every 100 girls. The report found that, among the second-generation South Asian mothers who had two previous daughters and at least one prior abortion, 280 boys were born for every 100 girls.

2. Style or substance?

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket with the words “I really don’t care, do u?” as she boarded a flight to visit migrant children separated from their families, setting off a series of contradictory explanations from White House officials and the president himself.

The first lady’s spokeswoman denied any "hidden message,” but U.S. President Donald Trump said the jacket "refers to the Fake News Media.”

Message aside, the $39 Zara jacket is an unusual off-the-rack choice for the first lady, who has been spotted gardening in a $1,400 designer flannel shirt.

3. Living language

How do you keep a language alive? By teaching it, of course, and a new app plans to do just that for an Indigenous language.

Anishinaabemowin was once the everyday language of many Indigenous communities in Ontario with close to 100 dialects. But recent census data shows that fewer and fewer Indigenous people can carry a conversation in the language.

The Challenge4Change app, now available on the App Store and Google Play, is designed to help speakers learn and retain Anishinaabemowin.