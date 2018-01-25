

CTVNews.ca Staff





Ontario PC party looks for a new leader, the escalating cost of the Canada 150 rink, and birds change their tune.

1. Ontario PCs look for new leader

The Ontario Progressive Conservatives are racing to find a new leader after Patrick Brown’s sudden resignation, following a CTV News report on allegations of sexual misconduct -- which Brown has denied.

Several women are already being mentioned as potential candidates. They include Christine Elliott, who came second in the last leadership race, and Caroline Mulroney, the daughter of former prime minister Brian Mulroney.

2. Canada 150 Rink

It will cost taxpayers an additional $2.5 million to keep the Canada 150 ice rink on Parliament Hill open until the end of February, CTV News has learned.

That puts the total price tag at $8.1 million. Roughly 55,000 skaters used the rink from Dec. 7-31, with attendance expected to surpass 100,000 by this weekend.

3. Change in tune

Researchers at the University of Manitoba have found noise pollution from oil and gas infrastructure may be drowning out important parts of the songs of grassland sparrows.

To compensate, the birds are having to adjust their song to make themselves heard over the loud noises of oil pumps and generators.