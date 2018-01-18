

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canadian cities disappointed after losing bids for Amazon HQ2, new policy allows U.S. customs agents to examine travellers’ cellphones at the border, and a look at how 13 siblings were allegedly held captive by their parents.

1. Amazon’s top 20

On Thursday, Amazon released a list of 20 cities that made its long-list to host the company’s new headquarters. Toronto was the only Canadian city to make the cut.

It was disappointing news for more than 10 other Canadian cities that rolled out flashy bids for the tech hub, including Calgary, Winnipeg, Vancouver, Montreal and Edmonton.

But support for the last-standing Canadian contender is strong. Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said he was “rooting for Mayor Tory” and said he planned to hang a “Go Toronto” banner as a symbol of solidarity.

2. New policy at the U.S. border

If you’re planning on travelling to the U.S. anytime soon, you could be forced to hand over your cellphone to a border security agent for examination.

Under a new policy, customs agents are allowed to examine cellphones of travellers at the border.

According to testimony this week from U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, agents can now demand your passcode to unlock your phone without probable cause. However, agents cannot access any information stored remotely, such as documents on an iCloud.

3. Living in isolation

New details are emerging about how 13 siblings allegedly held captive by their parents in a suburban California home could have gone unreported for so long.

For instance, the children were homeschooled, and in California, the homeschooling system is not overseen by the state. Such schools should be subject to annual fire marshal inspections, but that never took place.

Neighbours described the family as reserved and evasive, and they often went to bed before dawn. Prolonged violence, intimidation and starvation may have also affected the children’s psyches.