What the jury heard in the trial of Raymond Cormier, Robert Mueller files additional charges against Trump associates, and new evidence suggests our ancestors didn’t create the first artworks.

Plus, Canada’s current medal count is at 26, which includes 10 gold, eight silver and eight bronze.

1. Raymond Cormier verdict

Raymond Cormier has been found not guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 15-year-old Tina Fontaine, whose body was pulled from the Red River in Winnipeg. We have more on what the jury heard, from the physical evidence to undercover audio recordings.

2. Mueller investigation

U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller has filed additional charges against President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and longtime business associate Rick Gates.

The new charges allege that Manafort and Gates doctored financial documents, lied to tax preparers and defrauded banks. The two men have already pleaded not guilty to earlier charges.

3. Painting history

Two new studies give fresh evidence that Neanderthals, not Homo sapiens, created the first artworks. Researchers have dated paintings on cave walls and decorated seashells to 20,000 years before Homo sapiens ever set foot in Europe.