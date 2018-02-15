

CTVNews.ca Staff





The faces and stories of the Florida high school students and teachers who were gunned down, the prime minister’s refusal to meet with an Indian politician, and a movement emerging behind the new “Black Panther” movie.

Plus, Canada’s medal count in Pyeongchang currently sits at 13: Four gold, five silver and four bronze.

1. The victims of the Florida high school shooting

From a football coach shielding students from bullets to a student on the cusp of success after winning a swimming scholarship, the faces and stories of the 17 lives lost after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are coming out the day that U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the nation about the tragedy.

2. Trudeau says no to meeting with Indian politican

Amid accusations that his government is connected to the Sikh separatist movement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has declined to meet with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh during a visit to India on Sunday. Singh has accused Trudeau’s cabinet of supporting the pro-Khalistani movement, which advocates for an independent Sikh state.

3. ‘Black Panther’ not just another superhero movie

The new “Black Panther” movie is poised for more than just box office success this weekend. The Marvel superhero movie has started a movement across North America as fundraisers bring the movie, lauded for its mostly-black cast and crew, before the eyes of young black audiences who rarely get to see themselves depicted in major Hollywood movies.