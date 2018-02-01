

CTVNews.ca Staff





A political success story on Parliament Hill, a “dark day” for sports after doping suspensions get overturned, and a legal fight heats up over a name on a licence plate.

1. The political rise of Ruth Ellen Brosseau

Power Play host Don Martin writes that NDP MP Ruth Ellen Brosseau was once thought by some to be a political fluke, winning her Quebec seat in the 2011 election thanks to Jack Layton’s orange crush.

But since then she’s risen to become her party’s House leader and succeeded in fast-tracking anti-sexual harassment legislation.

2. Doping suspensions reversed

A tribunal’s decision to overturn lifetime suspensions for 28 Russian athletes accused of doping is a “very dark day for the Olympics,” Canadian luger Sam Edney tweeted Thursday.

Edney has a very personal connection to today’s ruling. His luge team came in fourth in Sochi, but he was told they would likely get bronze because two Russian lugers got suspended. Today, those suspensions were reversed.

3. Licence to fight

A Nova Scotia man is continuing his legal fight to have his family name -- Grabher -- on a licence plate.

His plate got revoked in 2016 because of an anonymous complaint that it was a “socially unacceptable slogan.”