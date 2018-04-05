

CTVNews.ca Staff





Two UN peacekeepers have been killed in Mali, Alberta Health Services takes heat for addressing a letter to “Treaty Indian,” and astronomers discover several black holes in the centre of the Milky Way.

1. UN Peacekeepers in Mali

At least two UN peacekeepers were killed in northern Mali Thursday night while ten more were wounded.

The attack comes just weeks after Canada announced that it would be sending troops to the troubled West African country, which has been plagued by a longstanding Islamist insurgency.

2. Alberta agency sends offensive letter

Alberta Health Services has launched an internal investigation and issued an apology after an Indigenous teenager was sent a letter addressed to “Treaty Indian.”

"(It's) hard to understand how it is even possible," Indigenous artist Dawn Marie Marchand, who first shared an image of the letter, wrote on Twitter. "It basically means someone could not even be bothered to find out the name."

3. The mysterious Milky Way

Astronomers have found evidence of the existence of a dozen black holes in the centre of our galaxy and believe there could be thousands more.

"There's lots of action going on there," Columbia University astrophysicist Chuck Hailey said. "The galactic centre is a strange place. That's why people like to study it."