North Korean leader Kim Jong Un crosses his country’s southern border, Canadians seek first aid training following the Toronto van attack and a European satellite reveals alien ice on Mars.

1. A tale of two Koreas

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has walked across the heavily fortified border that divides the Korean peninsula to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in for a historic summit that comes almost 65 years after the end of the vicious Korean War.

2. Life-saving lessons

In the aftermath of the horrific Toronto van attack, concerned citizens are reaching out to organizations like St. John Ambulance and the Canadian Red Cross to freshen up on their first aid and CPR skills.

3. Alien ice

The ice-covered edge of an immense Martian crater was revealed in a stunning new image from the European Space Agency Thursday. The photo was taken by the Trace Gas Orbiter, which is searching for signs of biological and geological activity on the red planet.