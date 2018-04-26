3 big stories you might have missed on Thursday, April 26, 2018
In this image taken from video provided by Korea Broadcasting System (KBS) Friday, April 27, 2018, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, shakes hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in as Kim crossed the border into South Korea for their historic face-to-face talks, in Panmunjom. (Korea Broadcasting System via AP)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, April 26, 2018 9:09PM EDT
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un crosses his country’s southern border, Canadians seek first aid training following the Toronto van attack and a European satellite reveals alien ice on Mars.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has walked across the heavily fortified border that divides the Korean peninsula to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in for a historic summit that comes almost 65 years after the end of the vicious Korean War.
In the aftermath of the horrific Toronto van attack, concerned citizens are reaching out to organizations like St. John Ambulance and the Canadian Red Cross to freshen up on their first aid and CPR skills.
The ice-covered edge of an immense Martian crater was revealed in a stunning new image from the European Space Agency Thursday. The photo was taken by the Trace Gas Orbiter, which is searching for signs of biological and geological activity on the red planet.