Voters want more tangible results from the prime minister, the widespread impact of the Supreme Court’s decision on cross-province beer shopping, and building IKEA furniture with robots.

1. Voters want more results from Trudeau

As thousands of Liberal supporters and observers convene in Halifax for a weekend of speeches and team building, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has regained some ground in public opinion, but voters want to see him deliver on more election promises.

2. Beer still not free and neither is oil

The Supreme Court’s ruling on bringing beer across provincial borders could have an impact on Alberta’s pipeline feud with British Columbia.

The Court’s decision tries to avoid allowing punitive trade barriers. That might include Alberta’s move to limit the amount of oil it exports next door.

3. The ultimate test of robotic skill

Until robots outpace human intelligence and rise against us, we can use them to assemble IKEA furniture. Singapore's Nanyang Technological University has developed robotic arms that can put together a wooden chair in under nine minutes.