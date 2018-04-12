3 big stories you might have missed on Thursday, April 12, 2018
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2018, file photo, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai attends an annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Malala Yousafzai returns to Pakistan on Thursday, March 29, 2018 for the first time she was shot in 2012 by militants for championing girls' education. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)
Published Thursday, April 12, 2018 9:36PM EDT
Malala Yousafzai sits down for an exclusive interview airing tonight on CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme, a police officer dies 30 years after a car crash put him in a coma and a Canadian’s race through the Sahara Desert.
1. Malala on the power of girls’ education
Watch CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme tonight at 11 p.m. for an exclusive interview with Malala Yousafzai as she talks about the importance of empowering girls through education and her emotional return to Pakistan.
2. Police officer dies after 30-year coma
A Victoria, B.C. police officer has died 30 years after a car crash left him in a coma. Const. Ian Jordan had been heading to a reported robbery when his car hit another police vehicle on Sept. 22, 1987.
A New Brunswick man is less than 50 kilometres away from completing Morocco’s gruelling Marathon des Sables: a six-day, 237 kilometre footrace through the sweltering Sahara Desert.